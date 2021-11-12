Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Citigroup

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $98.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.63.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of LYV stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.74. 23,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,080. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.07. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.