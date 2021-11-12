Linda Johnson Rice Sells 1,817 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.93. 1,201,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $56.65 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.49.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,155 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after purchasing an additional 784,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,520,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,750,000 after purchasing an additional 677,070 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

