Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80 to $6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million to $275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.79 million.Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.66. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $79.52 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LGND shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.00.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.