Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80 to $6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million to $275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.79 million.Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.050 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.66. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $79.52 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.