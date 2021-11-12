Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) PT Raised to $26.50

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $22.00 to $26.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $413.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.18%.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 3,512 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $58,896.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,631 shares of company stock valued at $390,855 over the last ninety days. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,427,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

