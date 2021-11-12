Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.270-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.920-$4.960 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $131.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $71.43 and a 1-year high of $139.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Life Storage stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 143.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Life Storage worth $63,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.