LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LHCG. UBS Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.91.
NASDAQ LHCG opened at $145.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.91 and a 200-day moving average of $185.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.34.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,844,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
Featured Article: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.