LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LHCG. UBS Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.91.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $145.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.91 and a 200-day moving average of $185.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.34.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,844,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

