Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.33

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.33 and traded as high as C$24.44. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$24.44, with a volume of 10,237 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$588.50 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.1800001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Paul Nakonechny sold 13,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.55, for a total transaction of C$334,991.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,840.56.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

