Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.33

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.33 and traded as high as C$24.44. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$24.44, with a volume of 10,237 shares traded.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.13.
In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Paul Nakonechny sold 13,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.55, for a total transaction of C$334,991.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,840.56.
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile (TSE:LNF)
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.
