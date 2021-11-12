Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 48,173 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $361,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OCSL opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

