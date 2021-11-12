Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.95) Per Share

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lemonade in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.95) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.70). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.64) EPS.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LMND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

LMND opened at $65.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.15. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.66. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $188.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Lemonade by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,299,000 after buying an additional 371,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,338,000 after buying an additional 588,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,654,000 after buying an additional 290,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,772,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,420. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.