Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.550-$6.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.70 billion-$13.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.01 billion.

Leidos stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $92.75. 7,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.39. Leidos has a 1 year low of $87.97 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Argus lowered Leidos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.67.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leidos stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Leidos worth $66,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

