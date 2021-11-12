Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Gap Up to $26.37

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.37, but opened at $27.71. Legacy Housing shares last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 642 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $170,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 57,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,132,750.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,270,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,632,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,011 shares of company stock worth $3,999,224. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 210,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 179,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

