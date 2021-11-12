LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €159.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €159.30 ($187.41) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LEG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €143.61 ($168.95).

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €126.30 ($148.59) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €128.37 and a 200-day moving average of €126.35. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

