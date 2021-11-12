Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 2,655 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $23,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

MOAT stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.76. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $57.43 and a one year high of $78.43.

