Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases 875 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

General Mills stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.72. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

