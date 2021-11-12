Leelyn Smith LLC Decreases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,713 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $302.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.35. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $4,954,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total transaction of $1,827,701.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 822,164 shares of company stock worth $226,991,407 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.14.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

