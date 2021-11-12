Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires Shares of 1,730 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock opened at $554.59 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.21 and a twelve month high of $556.68. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 124.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.65.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,966 shares of company stock worth $24,782,056 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

