LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $173.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.60.

LCII stock opened at $152.86 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $114.57 and a twelve month high of $156.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.71.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 344.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 135.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

