Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Shares Gap Up to $9.11

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $9.46. Latch shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 25,087 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Latch, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Latch during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Latch by 179.7% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 215,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 138,343 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Latch by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,325,000 after acquiring an additional 174,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Latch by 29.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Latch during the third quarter worth about $2,425,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

