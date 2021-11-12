Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Lake Street Capital

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.69% from the company’s previous close.

LTRX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.35.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $8.29 on Friday. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.20 million, a PE ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 2.26.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lantronix during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.