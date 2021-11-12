Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.72

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LON:LOGP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.57 ($0.01). Lansdowne Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,050,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:LOGP)

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. The company holds rights in the Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lansdowne Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lansdowne Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.