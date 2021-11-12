Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an inline rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.47.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $177.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $126.61 and a 52-week high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth $307,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Landstar System by 114.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Landstar System by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,372,000 after buying an additional 24,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 2.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 265,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,791,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.