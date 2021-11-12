Landshare Price Up 70.2% This Week (LAND)

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 20.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Landshare has a market capitalization of $9.40 million and $4.39 million worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landshare coin can now be bought for $8.44 or 0.00013383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Landshare has traded 70.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00052893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.01 or 0.00225049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00089854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Landshare

LAND is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare's total supply is 3,789,431 coins and its circulating supply is 1,113,735 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

