Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LABP shares. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LABP. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Landos Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. Landos Biopharma has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

