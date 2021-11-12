Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LMRK. Raymond James lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.70.

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $16.33. 90,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,899. The company has a market capitalization of $416.24 million, a P/E ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 1.00. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,740,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,762,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,873,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 199,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,974,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

