Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 2.4% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,616 shares of company stock worth $11,001,773. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $618.03. 3,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,515. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $581.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $416.35 and a one year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.42.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

