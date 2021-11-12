Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 466,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,467,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after buying an additional 62,847 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth $3,817,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth $2,248,000. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $78.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.10. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.9481 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

