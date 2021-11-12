Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 141,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor stock opened at $113.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.27.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

