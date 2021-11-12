Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 39.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $165.44 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $171.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

