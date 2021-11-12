Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $5,423,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.27.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $214.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.