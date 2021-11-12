Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Roth Capital from $46.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $54.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.39 million, a PE ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $56.98.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 38.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 17.8% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 102,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

