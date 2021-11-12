KuCoin Shares Achieves Market Cap of $93.73 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 12th. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00052945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.75 or 0.00224069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00090021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

