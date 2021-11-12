K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.24 ($14.40).

SDF opened at €14.56 ($17.13) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €5.86 ($6.89) and a 1-year high of €15.55 ($18.29).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

