Kryll Achieves Market Capitalization of $104.53 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for $2.76 or 0.00004356 BTC on major exchanges. Kryll has a total market cap of $104.53 million and $10.71 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00052690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.45 or 0.00224598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00089469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 37,834,598 coins. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

