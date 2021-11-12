Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €103.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KRN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Krones in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Krones in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Krones in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Krones in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €92.50 ($108.82).

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of KRN stock opened at €97.65 ($114.88) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €87.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €82.44. Krones has a 12-month low of €55.00 ($64.71) and a 12-month high of €99.60 ($117.18). The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -295.18.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.