Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Receives €87.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €92.50 ($108.82).

KRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Krones in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Krones in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Krones in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Krones in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Krones in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of KRN remained flat at $€98.00 ($115.29) during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €87.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -295.18. Krones has a twelve month low of €55.00 ($64.71) and a twelve month high of €99.60 ($117.18).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

