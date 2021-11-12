Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Krispy Kreme in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Krispy Kreme’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of DNUT opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.23.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 234,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $3,378,023.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,531,326 shares of company stock worth $24,226,768.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.