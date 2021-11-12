KraneShares Global Carbon ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,265 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,629% compared to the average daily volume of 131 call options.

NYSEARCA:KRBN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,931. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRBN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 1st quarter worth $574,000.

