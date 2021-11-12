Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Stock Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,131,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 277,887 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $12,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 200,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 19,618.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 50,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 58,445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of KEP opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

