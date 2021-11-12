Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to announce $687.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $689.00 million and the lowest is $685.70 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $660.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on KTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

NYSE KTB traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $59.50. 11,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.