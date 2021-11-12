Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:KOD traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.19. The company had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,957. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.60. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $701,287.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $635,508.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,417.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 266,930 shares of company stock worth $24,617,976 and have sold 20,850 shares worth $2,106,476. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,899,000 after acquiring an additional 50,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 162.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after buying an additional 108,411 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 26.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 21,029 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

