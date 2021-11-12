Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €108.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a €108.00 ($127.06) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KBX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €104.27 ($122.67).

Shares of ETR:KBX traded down €0.78 ($0.92) on Friday, hitting €95.44 ($112.28). The stock had a trading volume of 164,956 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €95.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €98.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

