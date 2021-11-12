Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.60.

GUD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Knight Therapeutics stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 688,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,222. The firm has a market capitalization of C$649.98 million and a P/E ratio of 11.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.30. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of C$4.88 and a one year high of C$5.86.

In related news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$97,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 609,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,285,140.32. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,900 shares of company stock valued at $123,188 in the last three months.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

