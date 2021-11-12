Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,941 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $1,720,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 2,530.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 275,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 264,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

