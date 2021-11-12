Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,665,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,800,000 after purchasing an additional 912,292 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,664.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,606,000 after purchasing an additional 283,143 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3,122.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 288,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 279,670 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,232,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,452,000 after purchasing an additional 59,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $103.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.34. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

