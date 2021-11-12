Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icahn Carl C lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 237,645,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,068,140,000 after buying an additional 15,896,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 101.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after buying an additional 240,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 36.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 28,640 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 26.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 22,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

IEP stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.96.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,444.44%.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

