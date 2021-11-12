Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $236,000 Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,450 shares of company stock worth $10,017,949 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.