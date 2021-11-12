Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 33,025.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,494 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 576.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 115,826 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 838.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 36,081 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 51.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth $9,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.87. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.18.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

