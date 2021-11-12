Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,567. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KINS shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.