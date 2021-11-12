Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives C$223.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$223.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of KXS stock traded up C$1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$210.00. 5,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,717. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$124.05 and a 12 month high of C$210.63. The company has a market cap of C$5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9,889.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$195.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 3,300 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$203.90, for a total value of C$672,864.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$786,027.56. Also, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$200.00, for a total transaction of C$334,007.01. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,472 shares of company stock worth $2,870,110.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

