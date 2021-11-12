KeyCorp Trims Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Target Price to $16.00

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its price objective dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $12.96 on Friday. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.05.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,182,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,257,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,647,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,888,000. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

